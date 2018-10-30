Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Rich Hill Road reopening in Harmar after downed wires removed

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 9:45 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Rich Hill Road in Harmar is reopening to traffic Tuesday afternoon after a truck brought down low-hanging wires in the morning, Harmar police Chief Jason Domaratz said.

The road became blocked around 9 a.m. in the area of Redland Brick between Jacoby Road and the entrance to the Pittsburgh Indoor Soccer Arena.

The downed wires are fiber optic, and police were waiting for crews from Verizon to arrive.

Domaratz said around 12:30 p.m. that the road had partially reopened. He expected it to be fully open around 1 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

According to Domaratz, a falling tree had brought down the same wires on Monday, also closing the road. He suspected they may not have been placed back high enough.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

