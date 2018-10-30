Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Harrison expands Christmas house decorating contest

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 11:00 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Everyone in Harrison is going to be able to participate in the Christmas house decorating contest this year.

The contest is sponsored by the township’s Recreation Committee. For the past two years, it’s been limited to homes on the Christmas parade route along Broadview Boulevard.

This year, the committee is taking it township-wide, committee member Alyssa Imler said.

“It’s something fun to bring the community together,” she said. “The whole point of the entire thing is to have fun, decorate, get out there and make everything look pretty.”

To participate, residents must register online at the township’s website , harrisontwp.com.

Registrations are due by Nov. 24. Judging will take place the week of Nov. 26, with members of the Recreation Committee serving as judges.

Gift certificates to local establishments will be awarded to the top three winners.

Imler said there aren’t any criteria for how to decorate. If the event proves popular, she said the committee may consider coming up with themes or categories.

“We’re going to see how it goes this year. We’re very excited,” she said.

“May the best Griswold win.”

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

