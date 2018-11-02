Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum rolls out new online, phone utility bill payment options

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, 9:00 a.m.
Tarentum Borough welcome sign.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Tarentum Borough welcome sign.

Updated 7 hours ago

Tarentum residents have new ways to pay their utility bills.

The borough set up ways to make payments by telephone and online. Residents also are able to set up automatic payments and paperless billing through the borough’s website, tarentumboro.com .

The online payment portal is at www.invoicecloud.com/tarentumboropa .

The borough previously allowed for online payments, but only to accept the payment itself, borough Manager Michael Nestico said.

“The new system provides for online billing, e-billing, a revised customer bill that includes more information about water and electric use/consumption, and also a pay-by-phone option,” he said. “Previously, residents could pay by phone by contacting the borough, but now we have an automated system.”

A $1.50 fee is charged for online payments from checking or savings accounts. The fee for using MasterCard, Visa and Discover is $3.50, with a $350 maximum per transaction.

Payments by phone can be made by calling 855-285-9062. There is a $1 fee in addition to the online fees.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me