Tarentum rolls out new online, phone utility bill payment options

Tarentum residents have new ways to pay their utility bills.

The borough set up ways to make payments by telephone and online. Residents also are able to set up automatic payments and paperless billing through the borough’s website, tarentumboro.com .

The online payment portal is at www.invoicecloud.com/tarentumboropa .

The borough previously allowed for online payments, but only to accept the payment itself, borough Manager Michael Nestico said.

“The new system provides for online billing, e-billing, a revised customer bill that includes more information about water and electric use/consumption, and also a pay-by-phone option,” he said. “Previously, residents could pay by phone by contacting the borough, but now we have an automated system.”

A $1.50 fee is charged for online payments from checking or savings accounts. The fee for using MasterCard, Visa and Discover is $3.50, with a $350 maximum per transaction.

Payments by phone can be made by calling 855-285-9062. There is a $1 fee in addition to the online fees.

