Route 28 traffic to be restricted for bridge, road work

Traffic will be restricted on Route 28 in East Deer, Fawn, Harrison and Tarentum this weekend, PennDOT announced Friday.

There will be a single-lane restriction on southbound Route 28 from 9 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday on the bridge over Bailies Run Road for work on the bridge.

There will be a single-lane restriction in each direction between the Tarentum/New Kensington exit, 14, and the Freeport/Millerstown exit, 16, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Crews will be doing grading work and installing guiderail.

Work will be done weather-permitting, according to PennDOT.

Lindy Paving is the prime contractor on the overall $34.34 million project between Butler County and East Deer.

