Brackenridge planned to raze 3 dilapidated houses but hopes to get 6 done

With a little help from Allegheny County, Brackenridge officials could double the number of demolitions they planned to do this year.

The borough had committed to doing three demolitions this year with the help of funds from the county. The possibility of increasing that number arose when the bid proposals came in much lower than expected.

Council members awarded the contract to Minnefield Demolition of Pittsburgh on Thursday after they found the apparent low bidder, Allen Demolition, did not submit all the required paperwork.

Minnefield’s bid was $27,490 to tear down the deteriorated structures at 1033 Sixth Ave., 806 School Way and 1057 Eighth Ave.

It was only $190 more than Allen’s bid.

More importantly, it will cost less than half the $60,000 that Allegheny County awarded the borough to do the work.

Council President Tim Connelly said the reason the bid came in lower is because it was determined that asbestos abatement, a costly procedure, isn’t needed for the structures.

He said that appears to have freed up $30,000 that could be used for additional demolitions this year, if county officials approve. Connelly said borough officials, figuring this year’s grant would be used up by the initial three properties, were looking to apply for funds to do more next year.

“We were just submitting these three other properties for next year,” Connelly said, adding that the application deadline is near.

Borough Manager Denise Tocco said those properties are 831 Third Ave., 1059 Cleveland Ave. and 841 Eighth Ave.

With half the money committed to Brackenridge still available, Connelly said council wants to get them torn down this year, if the county goes along with that.

If there is a negative side to the situation at all, Connelly said, it’s that even if the county grants permission, council won’t be able to seek funds to demolish additional properties next year.

He said there’s also no way the borough can change its application to include other properties for 2019.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.