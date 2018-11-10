Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Man burned, woman rescued from Parks auto body shop fire

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, 5:30 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A man suffered burns to his face and hands in a fire Saturday morning at a Parks Township auto body shop, and firefighters rescued a woman who lived above the shop.

“Now I’ve lost everything except this,” said Betty Wolfe, 66, as she clutched a 5-by-7-inch framed photo of her mother.

The fire on Dime Road started just after 11 a.m.

North Apollo Assistant Fire Chief Cliff Rearic said he was driving across the Vandergrift Bridge on his way home from picking up medicine for his dog when he saw thick, black smoke and called Armstrong County 911.

A short time later, Rearic and other firefighters helped Wolfe from her apartment above Walton Auto Body. They led her away from propane tanks near the burning building and down a steep hillside made slick by leaves.

By then, two firefighters in the Leechburg ladder truck were directing hoses onto the second floor of the burning two-story structure as other firefighters worked to put out the fire from the ground.

Volunteers from nine fire companies responded and helped prevent the fire from spreading to the shop’s spray paint booth and the Shawn Audino Construction company, also in the building. Medics from as far as Murrysville assisted Lower Kiski medics.

“This was a major team effort, and they made a great stop,” Parks fire Chief Jay Start said.

Start did not know what caused the fire but said it likely started in the repair shop.

Denny Walton, owner of the auto body shop, suffered burns to his face and hands and was taken to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

The auto body shop and apartment appeared to be a total loss. Firefighters who went inside Wolfe’s apartment found the framed photo of her mother and gave it to her.

“I loved being there. There were three deer that I’d seen regularly,” said Wolfe, who had lived in the apartment since March.

Firefighters faced several challenges.

Among them, there are no hydrants in that area of Dime Road. Hoses had to be run from hydrants at the top and bottom of the steep, winding hill, about three-quarters of a mile in each direction.

“We had a good water supply in less than a half-hour,” Start said.

Flammable solvents and paint inside the shop and propane tanks outside it also presented risks. Firefighters directed hundreds of gallons of water onto a large commercial propane tank and at least two smaller ones to prevent an explosion.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

Walton Auto Body shop and an apartment above it in Parks Township were heavily damaged by a fire on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. The shop’s owner was injured and firefighters rescued a woman who lived in the apartment.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Walton Auto Body shop and an apartment above it in Parks Township were heavily damaged by a fire on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. The shop’s owner was injured and firefighters rescued a woman who lived in the apartment.
Walton Auto Body shop and an apartment above it in Parks Township were heavily damaged by a fire on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. The shop’s owner was injured and firefighters rescued a woman who lived in the apartment.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Walton Auto Body shop and an apartment above it in Parks Township were heavily damaged by a fire on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. The shop’s owner was injured and firefighters rescued a woman who lived in the apartment.
Betty Wolfe, right, was rescued from a fire in Parks Township on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 in Parks Township. She is clutching a photo of her deceased mother while standing next to her son, Ted Zimmerman.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Betty Wolfe, right, was rescued from a fire in Parks Township on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 in Parks Township. She is clutching a photo of her deceased mother while standing next to her son, Ted Zimmerman.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me