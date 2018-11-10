Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Unpaid garbage, sewer fees pile up in North Apollo

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, 6:45 p.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Waste Management dumpster is full at the end of the day in Houston Thursday, April 26, 2007. Waste Management Inc., the nation's largest garbage hauler, said Friday, April 27, 2007 its first-quarter profit rose 19 percent from a year ago, helped in part by revenue growth at its commercial collection and landfill businesses. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

North Apollo is looking for ways to reduce delinquent garbage and sewer recovery fees that have soared to $200,000.

“We’ve got to do something. It’s totally out of hand,” Councilman Bill Campbell said.

Campbell and other council members discussed the problem that has been years in the making at a recent meeting.

North Apollo residents are supposed to pay a quarterly sewer recovery fee of $48 per household and a garbage fee of $35.75, plus an annual fire protection fee of $50.

Revoking services is not an option. The borough doesn’t want to stop garbage pickup because of potential public health issues.

Some cases have been taken to the magistrate, allowing the borough to recover some of the unpaid fees slowly, Campbell said.

But, Campbell said, “Some people make one payment, and they stop.”

Rick Vilello, deputy secretary for Pennsylvania’s Office of Community Affairs and Development, said it’s not uncommon for municipalities to struggle with residents who don’t pay their bills for local government services.

“The places that are more aggressive are more successful at collecting,” he said. “Once you get so far in arrears, it makes it harder and harder to collect.”

Besides taking residents to a local magistrate to recoup unpaid fees, municipalities should craft ordinances to outline penalties for nonpayment, he said.

Local governments can lien the property of residents who don’t pay such fees and go after their assets, including those of landlords, Vilello said.

