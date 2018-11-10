Washington Township budget gets boost without tax hike

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Washington Township’s budget is getting a boost without supervisors having to raise taxes.

Township supervisors voted Thursday to reallocate 1 mill of taxes that had been dedicated for the township’s capital reserve building fund to its general fund, which provides money for day-to-day operations.

Each mill of taxes generates between $76,000 and $77,000, according to supervisors Chairman Rich Gardner.

The capital reserve building fund was created in 2004, about three years prior to construction of the township’s public works building, Gardner said. That allowed the township to cover about half of the $375,000 needed to construct the building and satisfy a bond that was used to pay off the remaining costs.

The township continued to put money into the fund so it would have money to cover building repairs that might crop up. The building fund has been used to make about $100,000 in improvements, including replacing the building’s roof and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

“Prior to that, we had to budget for anything you wanted to do,” Gardner said.

The balance in the capital reserve building fund is $200,000, according to Gardner.

“At this point, there is enough of a balance in that fund that we said we don’t need to keep putting a mill into it,” Gardner said.

Gardner said the township still plans to put about $30,000 into the fund.

That means about $47,000 will be left over to provide a much-needed boost to the general fund.

“The general fund has been getting kind of tight, especially since we haven’t raised taxes in 10 years,” Gardner said.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.