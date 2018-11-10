Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Washington Township budget gets boost without tax hike

Tom Yerace | Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, 6:45 p.m.
Washington Township municipal building
Washington Township municipal building

Updated 2 hours ago

Washington Township’s budget is getting a boost without supervisors having to raise taxes.

Township supervisors voted Thursday to reallocate 1 mill of taxes that had been dedicated for the township’s capital reserve building fund to its general fund, which provides money for day-to-day operations.

Each mill of taxes generates between $76,000 and $77,000, according to supervisors Chairman Rich Gardner.

The capital reserve building fund was created in 2004, about three years prior to construction of the township’s public works building, Gardner said. That allowed the township to cover about half of the $375,000 needed to construct the building and satisfy a bond that was used to pay off the remaining costs.

The township continued to put money into the fund so it would have money to cover building repairs that might crop up. The building fund has been used to make about $100,000 in improvements, including replacing the building’s roof and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

“Prior to that, we had to budget for anything you wanted to do,” Gardner said.

The balance in the capital reserve building fund is $200,000, according to Gardner.

“At this point, there is enough of a balance in that fund that we said we don’t need to keep putting a mill into it,” Gardner said.

Gardner said the township still plans to put about $30,000 into the fund.

That means about $47,000 will be left over to provide a much-needed boost to the general fund.

“The general fund has been getting kind of tight, especially since we haven’t raised taxes in 10 years,” Gardner said.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me