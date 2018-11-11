$1,000 gift created to help A-K Valley men who turn life around after prison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

•Be willing to submit a written/typed summary of how the applicant believes the applicant has changed as a person, what the applicant is currently doing to remain on the right path, and what motivation the applicant has to stay on the right path

•Agree to having a photo and recognition of the award

•Be willing to have a parole or probation officer sign the application to confirm responses

•Provide proof of having the same full time job for at least a year and currently be employed full time

•Have been out of prison for one year or longer as of Nov. 30 with no parole or probation violations

•Have been in prison for two consecutive years or longer

•Have lived in New Kensington or a neighboring town within the last five years

To be considered for the award, applicants must meet a series of qualifications, which include:

Applications must be postmarked by Nov. 30 and mailed to Helping Families at 878 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.

A New Kensington nonprofit is honoring the memory of a long-time volunteer by creating an award that embodies the challenges he overcame.

The “Arthur T. McGuire Memorial Gift” will be given to an Alle-Kiski Valley man who has spent time in prison and is looking to turn his life around, something McGuire was able to do.

The winner will receive $1,000 in cash and a certificate of recognition, according to Leslie Ross-McLaughlin. Ross-McLaughlin is the founder and director of Helping Families, which created the award.

“A thousand dollars really enhances someone’s situation when you’re living penny to penny, which is most of the guys coming out (of prison),” she said.

Ross-McLaughlin met McGuire when he began volunteering at her former resale store.

He had been staying at Alle-Kiski Pavilion, which partnered with Ross-McLaughlin to give former prisoners volunteer hours at the store. After the store closed, she continued that partnership with Helping Families, which provides essentials to families in crisis, transitional housing and financially struggling single parents.

McGuire was one of the volunteers who really stood out, she said. He came back to volunteer even after he finished his mandatory hours, made good choices and was able to stay out of trouble.

“You have the (volunteers) that come do their hours (and) pass through, some that don’t even make that because they mess up in some way or another, but then you have those guys who do their hours and then once they’re out … they want to come help out more,” Ross-McLaughlin said. “That was Art.”

McGuire did everything he was capable of for Helping Families, Ross-McLaughlin said.

He maintained vehicles, sprayed and logged furniture, picked up donated items, dropped off the items for families, worked fundraisers, sorted and put away donated items, and repaired broken things.

He would bring people home from the hospital, take people to doctors appointments, and deliver food in emergency situations. He changed tires and even fixed a broken bathtub that was spouting water and left a family without water for days. He taught young men how to work with tools.

“He just … took it as an opportunity to make up for maybe some of the choices he made in the past,” Ross-McLaughlin said.

McGuire’s criminal record includes convictions for theft and drunken driving, according to court documents.

McGuire died in May. He was 71 and lived in Arnold.

Sue Santarcangelo, McGuire’s sister, said her brother would have been honored by the award. She said she is.

”I think it will make people think about, ‘OK, I did my bad things in life … but I came back a better person … and I learned through my mistakes,” she said.

Applicants have until Nov. 30 to apply for the award. They must submit a written or typed summary of how they believe they have changed as a person, what they are currently doing to stay on the right path, and what motivation they have to stay on that path.

A committee of Helping Families members who donated the cash gift will determine the winner. The decision will be made by Dec. 10.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.