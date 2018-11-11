Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Bethel Township woman honors veterans by making quilts

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, 5:45 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Quilt-making is a labor of love and patriotism for Bethel Township’s Mary Jane Strohm.

Over the years, she’s made about 85 quilts to honor veterans, each one taking about 40 to 50 hours to complete on her small sewing machine at home.

“Sometimes I get burned out because there’s so much red, white and blue … Sometimes my hands hurt, but who cares. I get (a quilt) pumped out and I give it away,” Strohm said.

Strohm used to give the patriotic quilts to families of servicemen and women who died in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. That work could take a toll. She recalled crying as she stitched 26 quilts in 2005.

Since Strohm became involved with the Pennsylvania Hero Walk, which has raised $2.5 million to support veterans since its founding in 2009, her quilts primarily have gone to living veterans.

“That made me happy because these guys were going to get my quilts and nobody had died to get a quilt to qualify,” Strohm said.

Vandergrift’s Fred Segorek smiled and quietly thanked Strohm after she gave him a quilt Sunday on Veterans’ Day in Allegheny Township.

“He was shocked. That happens all the time when people are given a quilt. No one has really given Fred the appreciation he deserves. He has done so much for veterans in our area,” Strohm said.

Segorek, 89, served in the Korean War from 1952 through the end of fighting in 1953. He has been active for many years in veterans’ causes, serving as part of the honor guard that provided military honors at the funerals of nearly 3,000 veterans and also contributing heavily to the Vandergrift Veterans’ Museum and its brick memorial walkway. He also obtained much of the funding for Allegheny Township’s veterans memorial, according to Strohm.

Strohm still makes some quilts for families of servicemen and women who died while serving.

She met privately Sunday with a mother whose son was killed in Iraq to present her with a red, white and blue quilt. She made another patriotic quilt that she plans to give to a woman whose husband was killed in Afghanistan.

“It’s amazing,” said Al Pulice, a founder of the Pennsylvania Hero Walk based in Allegheny Township.

Pulice and other Hero Walk volunteers have presented quilts made by Strohm to veterans they meet during the annual fundraising walk. Strohm said she has made quilts for the Hero Walk since about 2009.

Strohm’s husband William is a Marine Corps veteran, while three of their children and a son-in-law served in the Navy. Her brothers also served in the Navy in Vietnam.

“I step aside and she works on them,” William Strohm said of his wife’s work. “I just stay out of the way.”

Strohm replied: “I thank him all the time for giving me the time to do these quilts. He understands.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact at .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me