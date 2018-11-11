Bethel Township woman honors veterans by making quilts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quilt-making is a labor of love and patriotism for Bethel Township’s Mary Jane Strohm.

Over the years, she’s made about 85 quilts to honor veterans, each one taking about 40 to 50 hours to complete on her small sewing machine at home.

“Sometimes I get burned out because there’s so much red, white and blue … Sometimes my hands hurt, but who cares. I get (a quilt) pumped out and I give it away,” Strohm said.

Strohm used to give the patriotic quilts to families of servicemen and women who died in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. That work could take a toll. She recalled crying as she stitched 26 quilts in 2005.

Since Strohm became involved with the Pennsylvania Hero Walk, which has raised $2.5 million to support veterans since its founding in 2009, her quilts primarily have gone to living veterans.

“That made me happy because these guys were going to get my quilts and nobody had died to get a quilt to qualify,” Strohm said.

Vandergrift’s Fred Segorek smiled and quietly thanked Strohm after she gave him a quilt Sunday on Veterans’ Day in Allegheny Township.

“He was shocked. That happens all the time when people are given a quilt. No one has really given Fred the appreciation he deserves. He has done so much for veterans in our area,” Strohm said.

Segorek, 89, served in the Korean War from 1952 through the end of fighting in 1953. He has been active for many years in veterans’ causes, serving as part of the honor guard that provided military honors at the funerals of nearly 3,000 veterans and also contributing heavily to the Vandergrift Veterans’ Museum and its brick memorial walkway. He also obtained much of the funding for Allegheny Township’s veterans memorial, according to Strohm.

Strohm still makes some quilts for families of servicemen and women who died while serving.

She met privately Sunday with a mother whose son was killed in Iraq to present her with a red, white and blue quilt. She made another patriotic quilt that she plans to give to a woman whose husband was killed in Afghanistan.

“It’s amazing,” said Al Pulice, a founder of the Pennsylvania Hero Walk based in Allegheny Township.

Pulice and other Hero Walk volunteers have presented quilts made by Strohm to veterans they meet during the annual fundraising walk. Strohm said she has made quilts for the Hero Walk since about 2009.

Strohm’s husband William is a Marine Corps veteran, while three of their children and a son-in-law served in the Navy. Her brothers also served in the Navy in Vietnam.

“I step aside and she works on them,” William Strohm said of his wife’s work. “I just stay out of the way.”

Strohm replied: “I thank him all the time for giving me the time to do these quilts. He understands.”

