Suspended Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold seeking spousal support

Suspended Leechburg police chief Mike Diebold wants to receive alimony and spousal support payments from his estranged wife, according to a claim filed in the Armstrong County Court of Common Pleas.

Diebold is awaiting trial on charges that he solicited online sex from an undercover agent posing as a juvenile. He said in court documents that he doesn’t have sufficient income and assets for his needs, living expenses and legal fees.

Diebold, who lost part of his left arm in a fireworks accident in June 2017, wants the court to prohibit his wife from spending any of the money people donated to help him after the accident.

Alaine Generelli, an attorney who represents Diebold, did not return calls for comment.

His wife, Danielle Reinke, intends to fight the claim, which Diebold’s attorney filed in response to her request that Diebold pay her legal fees. She recently legally changed her married name from Diebold to Reinke, and is trying to expedite their divorce.

“I am furious because I am literally working my butt off trying to support two kids,” Reinke said. “We are living paycheck to paycheck. I have continuous legal fees and I pay for health care, even Mike’s — it’s hundreds a month.”

In separate court filings, Karen Diebold — Mike Diebold’s mother — is asking for partial custody or visitation rights of the couple’s 18-month-old son. Karen Diebold said in court documents she has a “strong emotional bond” with the child, who currently lives with his mother.

“She (Danielle) doesn’t allow me to see him,” Karen Diebold told the Trib.

Reinke said she last allowed her son to spend time with his grandmother in early August.

“She wants partial custody so she can allow my son to see Mike in prison, and I disagree with that,” Reinke said.

A protection-from-abuse order filed by Reinke on Jan. 11, 2018, prohibits Mike Diebold from having contact with her and their two minor children. It expires Jan. 24, 2020.

The Leechburg community rallied in overwhelming support for Mike Diebold following his accident, hosting spaghetti dinners, selling T-shirts and raising thousands of dollars.

A GoFundMe account was swiftly established, and the Trib reported in February that there was about $50,000 in the account. It is no longer accepting donations.

Reinke said she froze the account for a minimum of two years after Diebold’s arrest in January and hasn’t used any funds since then, except for $15,000 in medical expenses for Diebold.

“He wants it all (GoFundMe), and I haven’t used a penny from that account since his arrest,” Reinke said.

She said she attends weekly counseling and works full-time in management at a Pittsburgh bank.

Tracy Schaeffer of Leechburg, a key volunteer and fundraiser for the Diebolds, said she is shocked by the lawsuits.

“I think it’s crazy that this woman who is struggling with all of the hurt he caused her is being sued,” Schaeffer said. “She is now a single mother of two and has to keep everything together because of his actions, and now he wants more from her. He has caused her enough pain. She needs to heal.”

Reinke said she spent months hiding out in shame, even driving miles away from Leechburg just to grocery shop because of feeling embarrassed.

“We will be OK,” she said. “I was raised on values of hard work, and I’ll do just that to provide for the kids. We keep moving forward, and we are stronger than ever before.”

Reinke is scheduled to appear in court for conciliation meetings on Dec. 10 at the Armstrong County Courthouse in Kittanning.

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.