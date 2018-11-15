Tarentum business owners asked to decorate windows for Christmas

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Attention all Tarentum business owners: it’s time to decorate!

The Tarentum Recreation Board is sponsoring a Christmas window decorating contest for borough businesses.

It’s been a long time since such a contest has been done, board member Cindy Homburg said. Information has been handed out to all borough businesses.

“It’s something that the recreation board thought would be something nice to do to brighten the town up and get the town involved in celebrating Christmas and make it look festive,” she said.

First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded to the three best windows in town. Prizes will be gift certificates to a Tarentum business.

“We decided to keep everything in town,” Homburg said.

Judging will be done on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

For information, call Homburg at 724-612-0076 or Carrie Fox at 724-448-1470.

The recreation board also held its annual scarecrow decorating contest this year. Maskas & Sons took top honors with a scarecrow featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Prizes were awarded at the new “Boofest” on Oct. 20.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.