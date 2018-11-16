Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Freeport Area's fall musical takes audience 'Into the Woods'

Joyce Hanz | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
Alex Kladny (kneeling), Isabella Parks, Rachael Waldron, Colton Mell (kneeling) and Halle Surgil star in Freeport Area High School’s production of “Into the Woods” this weekend.
Courtesy of Carrie Harris Photography
The weekend weather looks grim, so grab a theater pal and enjoy a musical based on classic Brothers Grimm stories as Freeport Area High School presents “Into The Woods.”

Freeport Area High School musical director Tom Koharchik made a creative decision this fall, replacing their usual play format with a musical.

“We decided to do a musical because they offer a lot more opportunities for students, including stagecraft, costuming, lighting and more,” Koharchik said. “I wanted to involve as many students as possible.”

Koharchik noted Freeport Area’s musical program has grown, and he wants to help his students take their skills into more professional productions.

“Adding a second musical was a natural choice,” he said.

Three performances, including a Sunday matinee, will be Saturday and Sunday at Freeport Middle School.

Epic fairy tales inspired the plot that weaves universal themes of family, wishes and choices made and their consequences.

One of Stephen Sondheim’s most well-received works, “Into The Woods” is musically sophisticated and features fantasy elements.

“The audience can expect an emotional journey through fairy tales and imagination, combining several stories into one amazing plot,” Koharchik said. “ They should also expect to see an incredible set and brilliant acting.”

Look for student Halle Surgil, returning in a lead role as The Witch.

Surgil was the 2017 Mancini Award winner for Best Actress for her role as Wednesday in Freeport Area’s 2017 spring production of “The Addams Family.”

The award, named for composer Henry Mancini, recognizes students in Butler, Beaver and Lawrence counties for outstanding achievements in high school musical theater.

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.

