For some, power outages could linger through the weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some West Penn Power and Duquesne Light customers may have to wait until Sunday night before their power is restored.

The West Penn Power website showed several communities in Allegheny, Armstrong, Westmoreland and Butler counties have an estimated restoration time of 10 p.m. Sunday while others were expected to have power back sometime Friday. More than 50,000 customers were without power in the region.

On Friday, West Penn was reporting about 5,000 outages in Allegheny County, about 7,400 in Armstrong County, nearly 36,000 in Butler County, and about 1,300 in Westmoreland County.

Those numbers went down to around 4,000 in Allegheny County, about 3,400 in Armstrong County, nearly 27,500 in Butler County, and a little less than 1,000 in Westmoreland County as of 7:50 p.m. Friday.

Duquesne Light was reporting more than 20,000 outages, with the highest concentration, about 3,500, in West Deer. West Deer was opening warming centers at its three volunteer fire departments to help residents who are without heat as a result of their power being out, township Manager Daniel Mator said.

In a message on its website, Duquesne Light said power had been restored to about 3,000 Duquesne Light customers in Indiana Township, one of the largest outage areas, by about 2:30 p.m. Friday. About 12,000 customers remained without power as of 7:14 p.m. Friday.

Power was expected to be restored to the “vast majority” of those still without by early Sunday evening, the company said.

“Crews are actively working in Pine Township to make repairs and restore power to customers in Hampton, Richland, Pine, West Deer and Indiana Township, which are some of the hardest hit areas, by late afternoon today,” the company said on its website. “Aerial assessments of the transmission lines in Fox Chapel, Indiana Township, O’Hara, Cheswick, Shaler, Wildwood and Mt. Lebanon will be conducted by helicopter this afternoon.”

Frazer resident Maryjo Conley lives with her 94-year-old mother, Josephine Conley, and said the loss of electric was challenging on Friday.

“It’s hard enough getting her out to appointments when it’s nice out,” she said. “Everything’s just a mess.”

Conley said they had no heat and no way to cook any food because all of their appliances are electric.

“It’s 60 (degrees) in the house and this is day time,” she said shortly before 2 p.m. “All you want is to be comfortable.”

The workers at Kress Tire Co. in West Deer were working despite having no power on Friday.

“Everybody’s bundled up,” said Doug Zebley, owner. “We’re using a generator for electric.”

Zebley said the power outage hit them during their busiest time of the year, with customers anxious to get winter tires put on their vehicles, so they had to keep working.

“It just couldn’t happen at a worse time,” he said. “We were going to work no matter what.”

Josh Wiegand, chief of West Deer Volunteer Fire Department No. 3, said they were busy all morning with calls for downed wires and residents without power.

The department opened its doors to residents with the help of a generator. By early afternoon they already helped several elderly residents who rely on oxygen tanks powered by electricity.

“A lot of people are trying to stick it out,” he said.

West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers said, although the storm may not appear to have been that bad, the ice and snow on trees that still have leaves caused many branches, trees and wires to fall.

Meyers said the worst storms in the state’s history have happened during this time of year, when trees still have leaves that collect ice and snow. He said, if this storm would have happened in a few weeks when all of the foliage is off the trees, it likely wouldn’t have been so bad.

Meyers said the hardest hit areas are between Kittanning, New Kensington and Butler.

“We go out to the largest outages first and then we work our way down to the smaller ones,” Meyers said. “We have some very important lines (damaged) that are larger voltage lines that serve substations.”

Meyers said they put out the estimated time of restoration as a way for customers to plan ahead if they have somewhere else they could stay or need to prepare with flashlights and blankets.

He said it’s possible customers could have their electric on sooner, but he can’t guarantee it.

“We’re still in the process of assessing damage,” he said. “There’s so much wire on the ground.”

Meyers said crews are working around the clock to get power restored.

“It’s a significant storm,” he said. “All hands are on deck.”

Meyers cautioned customers in the affected areas to never bring outside grills or stoves inside to heat during power outages because it could be a fire and carbon monoxide danger.

Customers should never go near a downed wire. Instead they should call 911 or West Penn Power at 1-888-544-4877.

Allegheny County’s North Park ice rink closed Friday due to a power outage.

County officials said via Twitter the rink will be reopened Saturday, conditions permitting.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser. Staff writer Brian C. Rittmeyer contributed.