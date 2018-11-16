Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Warming centers open in West Deer for residents without power, heat

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
West Deer Township municipal offices.
Updated 6 hours ago

Warming centers are being opened at all three West Deer fire departments due to power outages , township Manager Daniel Mator said Friday.

The centers will be open until at least 4 p.m., possibly later if necessary, Mator said.

The fire department locations:

  • West Deer Volunteer Fire Dept. No. 1: 1520 Saxonburg Boulevard
  • West Deer Volunteer Fire Dept. No. 2: 2163 Saxonburg Boulevard
  • West Deer Volunteer Fire Dept. No. 3: 4372 Gibsonia Road

Township residents are served by both Duquesne Light and West Penn Power. As of around noon, Duquesne Light was reporting about 16,600 outages, with the highest number, about 3,500, in West Deer; West Penn was reporting about 6,000 outages in Allegheny County, with 116 in West Deer.

Mator West Deer officials were hearing that power may not be restored in the township until 11 p.m.

Mator said around noon that power was out at the township building on East Union Road. The building is on generator power.

Residents seeking information can reach the township at 724-265-3680.

A warming center has also been set up at Harvest Community Church, 143 Reed Road in East Franklin Township, to serve residents without power in Armstrong County. The church will be open until 9 p.m.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

