Pets die in Leechburg house fire

Lois Boston had just completed her shopping and was pushing a buggy full of groceries down Canal Street in Leechburg when she saw the smoke.

“Oh my God! My dogs, my dog — my Cleo, my Pee Wee,” she said, realizing her rental house was on fire with her beloved dogs inside.

Both dogs and a pet bird died in the fire at 450 Canal St. just before 1 p.m. Friday .

Boston, 63, and her roommate, Dennis Cuffia, were not at home at the time. They had recently left for a quick shopping trip and were gone about 20 minutes.

Gilpin and Leechburg fire departments responded and had the fire extinguished in about 20 minutes, said Leechburg Captain Gary Lyon.

No people were injured.

Lyon said the fire broke out in the rear of the two-story house’s first floor, which Cuffia said is the kitchen.

The cause is under investigation.

The structure is uninhabitable and neither roommate had renter’s insurance.

“I am a breast cancer survivor and Cleo was with me during chemo,” said Boston.

Neighbor Josie Emminger lives two doors down and heard the commotion and saw the smoke.

“I grew up with them,” she said. “I saw them trying to save the dogs, giving them CPR and oxygen. It’s sad.”

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.