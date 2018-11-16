Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington police say shooting Thursday may have been a home invasion

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 5:12 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

An investigation into a shooting Thursday night in New Kensington indicates that it may have been a home invasion, but police say the victim isn’t cooperating with them.

New Kensington police Chief Bob Deringer said a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg in an apartment at the Valley Royal Court county housing facility along Fourth Avenue and transported to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. The shooting happened around 5 p.m.

Deringer said the victim is not cooperating in the investigation. It’s unclear if he was living at the apartment or visiting. His last known address is Pittsburgh.

Deringer said the woman who was leasing the apartment and her 2-year-old daughter were also home when the shooting occurred.

Witnesses told police that four men “rushed into” the apartment and began shouting.

One of the suspects hit the victim on the head with a gun before all four men began “firing in all directions.”

Deringer said multiple bullet holes and shell casings were found in the apartment.

No other information was available on the suspects Friday evening. Police are waiting to review surveillance footage.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call New Kensington police at 724-339-7533.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

