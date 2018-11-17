Memorial to New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw unveiled at City Hall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A memorial honoring the late New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw was unveiled Saturday in a private ceremony on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Shaw, 25, was shot and killed Nov. 17, 2017, in the line of duty following a traffic stop and foot chase along Leishman Avenue.

The memorial is located in front of the New Kensington City Hall.

It is engraved with the New Kensington police badge with a black and blue line across the center, a symbol of mourning. A brick pathway leads to the memorial.

It’s also engraved with the phrase “The wicked flee when no one pursues, but the righteous are bold as a lion.”

New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo said the memorial will be part of Shaw’s lasting legacy for the city.

“This is a spot where people can come and think about Brian,” he said. “He’s always going to live on in our heart.”

Guzzo said multiple organizations were involved in designing and bringing the memorial to fruition, including the Fraternal Order of Police.

“He just meant so much to us,” Guzzo said.

Guzzo said the Shaw family has handled the past year with grace, and he hopes the memorial can bring some comfort to them.

“I’m hoping that they were pleased with the actual memorial,” he said.

The family has declined to speak with the media since Shaw’s death, but provided a written statement to the Tribune-Review this month:

“The Shaw family would like to express its deepest gratitude to all of the individuals and organizations who have given support in many ways, who have sponsored fundraisers and community events, and who have given tributes in Officer Brian Shaw’s memory over this past year. This community outpouring of support continues to touch our hearts and give us comfort, especially on this difficult first anniversary of Brian’s death.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.