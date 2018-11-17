Minor damage, no injuries in Washington Township house fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No one was injured in an afternoon house fire in Washington Township on Saturday.

Washington Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief Clayton Murphy said the fire happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the basement of a house in the 2000 block of Turkey Ridge Road.

The fire appears to have started due to a malfunction with a wood burning stove.

“I don’t know what happened, but the fire came out of the wood burner,” Murphy said.

The fire spread to a nearby wall and caused minor damage. Firefighters were able to knock it out in about an hour.

The homeowners are able to stay in the home and weren’t injured.

No other information was available Saturday evening.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.