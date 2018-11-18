Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum pluck its new code enforcement officer from New Kensington's staff

Tom Yerace | Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Tarentum Borough welcome sign.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Tarentum Borough welcome sign.

Tarentum officials wanted to hire a veteran code enforcement officer to spearhead its efforts against blight.

They got one by reaching out across the river to New Kensington and hiring Anthony Bruni.

Bruni said he has worked five years as a full-time code enforcement officer for the city of New Kensington, which is another community battling the deterioration of abandoned houses and buildings.

The code enforcement office there is a more extensive operation, given the size of that community, with two full-time officers and a part-time officer. In addition, city engineer Anthony Males also serves as the zoning officer.

Bruni will be a one-man operation in Tarentum. He will receive an annual salary of $53,000 under a formal employment agreement with the borough.

Bruni is scheduled to begin working in Tarentum on Jan. 2. He will report directly to Borough Manager Michael Nestico.

Asked what he thought the biggest challenge is in Tarentum, Bruni said it’s really no different than what it is in New Kensington.

“It’s the same everywhere: Not only keeping properties safe but presentable and orderly to give the borough a favorable appearance,” Bruni said.

Tarentum’s previous code enforcement officer, Chris Fabec, resigned that post in July along with his position as a borough police officer. The code enforcement officer’s post has remained vacant since then.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

