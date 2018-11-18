Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

East Deer won't raise property taxes next year despite losing its largest employer

George Guido | Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Despite the loss of the township’s biggest employer, East Deer will hold the line on real estate taxes next year.

The township commissioners have passed a $1.24 million budget that will keep the property tax rate at 4.9 mills.

Pittsburgh Glass Works, a township industry since its predecessor Pittsburgh Plate Glass opened the factory in 1883, will still be responsible for property taxes that this year totaled more than $20,000.

Pittsburgh Glass Works has the option of appealing its property value to the Allegheny County assessment board.

Township officials said the financial hurt might be on water supply revenue, since PGW was East Deer’s biggest customer.

Also, the township will lose thousands of dollars of local services taxes since there are no longer employees there.

But commissioners Chairman Tony Taliani said there will be no cut back in services, such as police coverage and public works projects.

In fact, the township hopes to carry a $200,000 balance into 2020.

Commissioners plan to give the final budget approval on Dec. 13.

“This was a real challenge for us,” Taliani said. “This will be the first year without PGW, our largest employer and water customer. We tried to be as conservative as we could. We could make any changes until the end of December.”

The plant was scheduled to close in late June but stayed open several more months until all orders were filled.

Commissioners have authorized a $85,000 tax anticipation loan that will be considered in December.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

