Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

More than 15,000 customers in Western Pa. still without power, some might not be restored until Wednesday

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, 6:54 p.m.
FILE- In this Aug. 14, 2018, file photo power transmission lines carry electricity along the Interstates 40 and I-85 corridor in Orange County near Hillsborough, N.C. Despite a strong economy, about 40 percent of American families struggled to meet one of their basic needs last year, according to a new study by the Urban Institute, a nonprofit research organization. That includes paying for food, health care, housing or utilities. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
FILE- In this Aug. 14, 2018, file photo power transmission lines carry electricity along the Interstates 40 and I-85 corridor in Orange County near Hillsborough, N.C. Despite a strong economy, about 40 percent of American families struggled to meet one of their basic needs last year, according to a new study by the Urban Institute, a nonprofit research organization. That includes paying for food, health care, housing or utilities. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

Updated 34 minutes ago

Thousands of residents in Butler and Armstrong counties will likely remain without power until Monday afternoon — and some may have to wait until as late as Wednesday — as crews continue to work on downed lines.

West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers said about 95 percent of customers were expected to have their power restored by 11 p.m. Sunday, but the remaining 5 percent, or just under 3,000 customers, would likely have to wait until Monday.

About 8,400 remained without power in Butler and Armstrong just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Just over 300 were still left without power in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

Most have been without power since Thursday night or early Friday. Rain and snow that fell Thursday and early Friday felled trees and power lines across the region.

Meyers said Butler and Armstrong counties were the worst hit areas in Western Pennsylvania.

Central Electric Cooperative reported Sunday afternoon they were continuing to restore power to about 7,600 members without service, with 4,200 of those members in Armstrong and Butler counties. They couldn’t provide any information on specific restoration times, but some customers could have to wait until Wednesday.

Central Electric Cooperative is an investor-owned power company where each member is part-owner. It serves about 25,000 members in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer and Venango counties.

The company had to wait until West Penn Power got some of its damaged substations up and running before they could assess their own line damage. They receive power through those substations, but maintain their own lines.

“That process was not able to be implemented until 5:30 this morning,” said spokesman Ken Maleski on Sunday night.

Duquesne Light was reporting at 8:30 p.m. Sunday only 52 customers remained without power.

The Butler Area School District canceled school Monday due to the power outages.

Meyers said West Penn Power has at least 500 linemen and support technicians working in Butler County alone where than two dozen major lines that feed into substations that power smaller lines were affected.

“I understand people’s frustrations,” Meyers said. “All these things are interconnected.”

West Penn Power and Penn Power customers who are still without power can pick up up two gallons of bottled water and two bags of ice for free at these locations:

  • Slippery Rock Giant Eagle Supermarket, 223 Grove City Road
  • Buffalo Twp. Giant Eagle Supermarket, 100 Buffalo Plaza
  • Seven Fields Giant Eagle Supermarket, 206 Seven Fields Blvd.
  • Cranberry Giant Eagle Supermarket, 20111 Route 19
  • Wexford Giant Eagle Supermarket, 9805 McKnight Road
  • New Castle Giant Eagle Supermarket, 3230 Wilmington Road

“We’re working hard to get everyone back on,” Meyers said. “These are estimates and we provide the estimates to provide people a realistic picture of what could happen.”

The outage numbers are updated continually on the West Penn Power website www.firstenergycorp.com .

Central Electric Cooperative identified these locations that had set up warming centers for customers still without power:

  • Adams Township Fire Department: 645 Route 228, Mars PA 16046; 724-625-1210
  • Herman Fire Department: 789 Herman Road, Butler PA 16002; 724-287-0836
  • Connoquenessing Borough Fire Department: 180 Main Street, Connoquenessing PA 16027; 724-789-9335
  • Middlesex Township Volunteer Fire Department: 130 Browns Hill Road, Valencia PA 16059; 724-898-1480
  • Forward Township Municipal Building: 207 Ash Stop Road, Evans City PA 16033; 724-538-9251
  • North Washington Social Hall: 2225 Oneida Valley Rd, Petrolia PA 16050

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me