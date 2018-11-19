Harrison Hills visitors learn about how Native Americans lived in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Andy Ruffner was a kid, he found a Native American arrowhead in the ground near his home in Freeport, but no one could tell him exactly how it was made and what it was used for.

That curiosity as a child has led to a lifelong hobby for Ruffner, now of Buffalo Township, who has immersed himself in learning about Western Pennsylvania’s Native American history.

He presented that knowledge along with dozens of artifacts and handmade replicas of tools and clothing used by Native Americans to a crowd of about 15 people Sunday at the Harrison Hills Park Environmental Learning Center.

“I just like to see if I can open up some minds,” Ruffner said. “I like the fact that people didn’t have to have all the modern things we have now. They survived well.”

Residents had a chance to see and hold Native American artifacts that date back thousands of years as well as some of the items Ruffner has made including arrowheads, deerskin clothing, moccasins made with porcupine quills and tools.

Brackenridge residents Jackie and Bill Bentz brought their two sons Conner, 7, and Marcus, 9, to the presentation.

“We wanted to experience our local culture,” Jackie Bentz said. “It’s lost — this is their first experience (with Native American culture).”

The two kids got to help during Ruffner’s demonstration of how Native Americans used to start fires with a bow drill that uses only friction to start it.

“I loved it,” Conner said.

Ruffner said he especially enjoys seeing kids get involved and interested.

“Nobody is exposed to that kind of stuff,” he said. “We have a really awesome history.”

Susan Goughler, chairwoman of the Friends of Harrison Hills Park, said Ruffner has been giving presentations for years and is a great local resource.

“A lot of people, both young and old, don’t know about a lot of these crafts,” she said. “Every time he comes here it’s different — I learned more this year.”

Harrison resident Kelly Donahue said he heard Ruffner speak about 10 years ago and wanted to come back and hear his updated presentation. He said he spends a lot of time at Harrison Hills Park.

“I’ve always been interested in Native American history,” he said. “He’s got a really good knowledge of not only the history, but the hands-on (techniques).”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.