Veteran Arnold treasurer headed to Cheswick

Arnold’s longtime treasurer is headed to Cheswick.

Cheswick Council hired Joseph Puet, 60, of Arnold, as borough secretary in a unanimous vote last Wednesday. He will fill the position left by Ian Fitzgerald, who was hired as Harmar’s secretary/treasurer earlier this year .

Puet will start Dec. 3 and make a salary of $44,000, which will increase to $46,000 after six months, according to council President Paul Jack. He was hired under a one-year contract.

Jack said Puet was perfect for the role because of his experience in municipal government and his personality.

“I think in the hustle and bustle of what goes on at the borough office, he’ll be able to receive and deal with residents and issues in a very positive way,” Jack said. “He has a good financial background. As a subset of that, he has background in payroll and many of the requirements that go on from a day-to-day basis in a borough office.”

Council Vice President Michael Girardi said Puet had an impressive resume and came highly recommended. He looks forward to working with him.

“His decades of experience in local governmental affairs will be of great value as we continue to face the challenges of running the borough,” he said.

Puet has been Arnold’s treasurer for more than 36 years. His last day will be Nov. 30.

He said he was interested in Cheswick’s position because, while he is ready to leave Arnold, he isn’t ready to stop working in municipal government. He thinks the new role will give him the opportunity to put his experience in both government and accounting to work.

“I felt … that I had all the necessary skills to tackle the job, and I would enjoy working in government but doing something a little different than being city treasurer,” Puet said. “It’s going to be something new. It’s like starting over again at the bottom of the ladder.”

