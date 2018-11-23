Springdale targets street, sidewalk repairs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale officials are pushing to make needed repairs to the borough’s streets and sidewalks.

Council awarded a $40,000 contract to Joseph Palmieri for emergency repairs of the School Street sidewalk, which was damaged during a water main break.

The other bidders were Pampena Construction of Plum and Biana Corp.

Streets and sidewalks have taken a beating this year with planned waterline replacements and water main breaks.

Other recent breaks occurred on Railroad and Colfax streets and Roslyn Avenue.

Borough Engineer Shawn Stevens of Bankston Engineering said 19 of the 39 planned new waterlines have been installed. That leaves 20 more, with the accompanying road damage that will have to be repaired.

Councilman Michael Ziencik said he has received numerous complaints about the restoration of Colfax Street by Kukuarin Construction after a waterline installation.

“I tell my family and friends not to drive their cars down that street,” Ziencik said. “We should hold their pay contingent on them getting it done.”

Council voted to pay Kukuarin, but Stevens will talk to Kukuarin officials about their planned restoration work.

Senate Engineering plans to seek contract bids for next year’s James Street paving project. Parts of Roslyn might be paved as well, depending on how the bidding goes.

In addition, Senate plans to apply for a federal Community Development Block Grant for 10 sidewalk handicapped ramps and a new, modernized traffic signal at the corner of Colfax and Pittsburgh streets.

“It’s a long overdue project that’s moving forward,” said Councilman Franklin Forbes.

The grant money also would help pay for demolishing five dilapidated structures in the borough.

George Guido is a freelance writer.