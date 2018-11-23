Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Springdale targets street, sidewalk repairs

George Guido | Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Springdale officials are pushing to make needed repairs to the borough’s streets and sidewalks.

Council awarded a $40,000 contract to Joseph Palmieri for emergency repairs of the School Street sidewalk, which was damaged during a water main break.

The other bidders were Pampena Construction of Plum and Biana Corp.

Streets and sidewalks have taken a beating this year with planned waterline replacements and water main breaks.

Other recent breaks occurred on Railroad and Colfax streets and Roslyn Avenue.

Borough Engineer Shawn Stevens of Bankston Engineering said 19 of the 39 planned new waterlines have been installed. That leaves 20 more, with the accompanying road damage that will have to be repaired.

Councilman Michael Ziencik said he has received numerous complaints about the restoration of Colfax Street by Kukuarin Construction after a waterline installation.

“I tell my family and friends not to drive their cars down that street,” Ziencik said. “We should hold their pay contingent on them getting it done.”

Council voted to pay Kukuarin, but Stevens will talk to Kukuarin officials about their planned restoration work.

Senate Engineering plans to seek contract bids for next year’s James Street paving project. Parts of Roslyn might be paved as well, depending on how the bidding goes.

In addition, Senate plans to apply for a federal Community Development Block Grant for 10 sidewalk handicapped ramps and a new, modernized traffic signal at the corner of Colfax and Pittsburgh streets.

“It’s a long overdue project that’s moving forward,” said Councilman Franklin Forbes.

The grant money also would help pay for demolishing five dilapidated structures in the borough.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me