Shoppers hit stores throughout Western Pa. in Black Friday rush

Freezing temperatures weren’t stopping shoppers from looking for hot deals on Black Friday.

Before the sun came up, crowds were hitting the hot spots around Southwestern Pennsylvania, from the malls to Lowe’s Home Improvement, Best Buy and Walmart.

The National Retail Federation predicted that 116 million Americans will shop on Black Friday, and 164 million will shop throughout Thanksgiving weekend.

The federation predicts that retail sales in November and December could total between $717.5 billion and $720.9 billion — a jump of 4.3 to 4.8 percent over 2017.

WESTMORELAND MALL

Many of those shoppers were at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield where a line outside of Victoria’s Secret stretched about 70 people deep just before 8 a.m. The deals there attracted Destiny Stewart, 16, of Robinson.

“I waited with her for maybe 10 minutes and I’m like ‘I’m going to Bath & Body Works,” her mother Kim Stewart said.

The parking lots were packed and so were the stores. Many available benches were taken by shoppers waiting for others or looking on their cell phones. A pair of women wore shirts that said Team Black Friday while other shoppers lugged heavy shopping bags through the halls while Christmas music played.

Betty Begley of Boswell didn’t go to sleep after a Thanksgiving evening of shopping with her family before making the trek to the mall around 5 a.m. Friday with her two daughters, Amanda Begley and Mindy Riek, and granddaughter, Kirsten Riek.

She sat on a bench outside of Claire’s with a Sears shopping cart full of bags from Old Navy and H&M.

It’s an annual tradition for the family — one that doesn’t stop at the mall. They planned to visit Gabe’s, Barnes & Noble and Burlington Coat Factory before calling it quits.

“We have a blast,” she said.

Amanda Begley stood in a check-out line at Old Navy for an hour. She ditched a line at Bath & Body Works and looked online at items to buy there.

“We waited in line last year, but it wasn’t anything like this,” she said.

PITTSBURGH MILLS

The long lines and crowds were absent in many places on what has traditionally been the start of the Christmas shopping season, tempered not only by online sales but also by stores opening on Thanksgiving.

“I thought the same thing, boy it’s awfully quiet,” said Billie-Jo Joyner, of North Apollo, as she walked around JCPenney at the Pittsburgh Mills mall in Frazer Township with an arm-full of clothes. “I think because a lot of the stores opened yesterday. They started early.”

Brandy Conley, of Hazelwood, had done some shopping online on Thanksgiving, but came to Walmart in Frazer on Friday and had a full cart. She thought the deals were pretty good.

“I found mostly everything I’m looking for,” she said. “I’m about done at this store.”

Conley said she and a friend from Bloomfield were heading to Kohl’s next, but wasn’t sure if they were going to Ross or Monroeville.

Conley was getting gifts and some things for herself. “You can’t Black Friday shop without getting something for yourself,” she said.

Elmer and Krista Shearer left their North Apollo home at 4 a.m. to go to the Pittsburgh Mills mall mainly so their daughter, Katrina, 16, could get the Michael Kors handbag she’s long-wanted at Macy’s.

“She’s asked for one for two or three years now,” Krista Shearer said. “And we got a deal.”

“It’s expensive. That’s why she wanted it,” said her friend, Kendra Wysocki, 12.

Nicole Turner, of New Kensington, was shopping at the Frazer Walmart for toys. She said she wasn’t missing Toys R Us, which closed its stores earlier this year; this is the first Christmas without the toy giant.

“I thought I’d catch some good deals and beat the rush,” she said about why she was out shopping before sunrise.

Jake Weidner, of Lower Burrell, was checking out Walmart to see if the deals in-store were any better than what was online; a router caught his eye. He was heading to Ross Park Mall next.

“We wanted to see if there are any steals,” he said.

Weidner said he didn’t do any shopping on Thanksgiving.

“We didn’t want to miss any family time,” he said.

BEST BUY

The parking lot at the Best Buy in Hempfield was packed as shoppers struggled to load everything from mixers to giant flat screen TVs and poinsettias in cars and SUVs, many of which were stuffed with their finds from earlier stops by 8:30 a.m.

Black Friday is a combination girls day out and hunting expedition for Marilyn Crousey of Latrobe.

Crousey, her daughter Cambric Parks, of Mechanicsburg, daughter-in-law, Melissa Crousey, of Greensburg and niece, Melody Whisel, of Monroeville, took a break at 8:30 a.m. and plotted out the rest of their day, while they waited for Crousey’s daughter-in-law, Amy, to get through the checkout line at Best Buy in Hempfield.

The women have been observing their tradition for the last 15 years. They said their early morning finds were great this year. Next stop — Sears at Westmoreland Mall.

Karen Beard, of Ligonier said she and Joanne Freeth, a friend of the family in from Toronto, got started at 4:30 a.m. and were on their fourth stop by 8:30 a.m.

“I’m old school. This is a tradition. We were in line at the mall when it opened,” Beard said.

Since her daughter was home sick, Beard said she agreed to lend a hand and help out with her Black Friday chores. She’d heard Lowe’s had a special deal on poinsettias and headed there after Freeth hopped in the car.

LOWE’S HOME IMPROVEMENT

That is, if there were any poinsettias left.

Deep discounts on the ubiquitous Christmas plants were among the doorbuster deals that attracted Black Friday shoppers for the 6 a.m. opening of the Lowe’s in Unity.

“I usually get about a dozen and then pass them around,” said Moe Haas of Unity, who filled his cart with the 50-cent potted plants and then returned to look for more bargains.

Buying poinsettias at the store also is an annual tradition for Tammy Murphy of Latrobe, who arrived with her husband, Don, and their son, Ryan.

She said her husband “got me up at 5:30 to come here.”

She usually purchases about 20 of the plants to use as holiday table decorations and then gifts them to her guests.

The Murphys also planned to purchase a discounted artificial Christmas tree.

Specially priced stepladders found their way into many shopper’s carts at Lowe’s, including one steered by Tina and Ryan Shrum of Unity.

“I bought it for our cabin,” said Ryan. “You can’t pass it up for $22.”

The Shrums frequently shop at the store and made it their first stop on Black Friday as they also sought family gifts.

The couple had a full day of shopping planned, including stops at a sporting goods shop and at a rural supply store, after an uncharacteristic visit to Westmoreland Mall, at the request of one of their two sons.

“My son wants to get me a gift, and I have to pick it out,” Tina explained. “We’re going to decorate in between.”

Also in the Shrums’ cart was pet dog Roary, who belongs to their son’s fiancée.

“We knew we could bring her along because it’s a pet-friendly store,” said Tina.

ROSS PARK MALL

Ross Park Mall was reporting the best crowd of Black Friday shoppers in four years.

“We had quite a steady stream of people right when the doors opened at 6 (a.m.),” said Tyler Andrews, marketing director for the mall.

Andrews said he believes the increase in shoppers is a combination of new stores such as the Lego Store, door buster sales and consumer confidence being at an 18-year high.

People feel a little bit more comfortable of where the economy is,” he said. “People have a better understanding of what they can spend on and more confidence in the future.”

HEMPFIELD WALMART

Walmart was bustling, but some shoppers said this year’s Black Friday was missing a little holiday magic.

“There’s no ‘it’ gift this year, so we’re just kind of aimlessly shopping,” said Nicole Slonceski, of Greensburgwho was with her husband Jason, perusing video games for their children.

The Slonceskis used to enjoy waking up in the small hours of the morning on Black Friday, waiting in line for doorbuster sales. They still enjoy Black Friday shopping every year, but at more leisurely hours of the morning.

“It’s not really an event anymore,” Jason Slonceski said. “I’m not going to a store at 5 a.m.”

Debra Klingensmith of Hempfield and her sister Shari Helman of Grapeville managed to fill two carts with discounted merchandise, but they too felt this year’s deals left something to be desired.

“There really were no big Black Friday sales this year to drag me out,” Klingensmith said. “They started selling most of the stuff online, why go to the store? We just come because it’s what we do every year.”

THE MALL AT ROBINSON

The Mall at Robinson bustled late Friday morning.

“As the day gets longer, the lines get longer,” said Rita Niklewicz, 57, of Ambridge, who shopped with family members ranging in age from 14 months to 60 and from as far away as North Carolina and Massachusetts.

Another family, the Rossettis of Plum, came to Robinson “on a mission,” according to 44-year-old Jim Rossetti.

“We’re on a Pop hunt,” Rossetti said, referring to the figurines of pop-culture icons that are similar to bobbleheads. Shopping for them is a Black Friday tradition, he said.

Shema Krinsky, marketing director for The Mall at Robinson, said the mall was busy on Thanksgiving night, when it was open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. It had more strong crowds after reopening at 7 a.m. Friday, she said.

She expected the positive trend to continue through the weekend and into Monday.

“People have been making out really well with these deals that stores are offering,” Krinsky said.

Staff writers Brian Rittmeyer, Renatta Signorini, Debra Erdley and Jeff Himler contributed.