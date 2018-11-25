Troopers in Kittanning announce 9 arrests for DUI at sobriety checkpoints
Updated 3 hours ago
State police at Kittanning announced DUI patrols at various locations in Allegheny, Armstrong and Butler counties since Wednesday resulted in nine arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol and nine drug arrests.
Troopers based in the Kittanning area reported that some 198 vehicles were checked at roving and stationary sobriety checkpoints over the Thanksgiving holiday at various locations in the three counties.
Police reported that they also cited three people for probation violations, 24 traffic citations were issued and 33 traffic warnings were issued.
The Troop D coverage area in Allegheny County includes the townships of Frazer Fawn, Springdale, Harrison and East Deer, as well as boroughs of Brackenridge and Tarentum. Troopers patrol Route 28 from the Armstrong County line to Pittsburgh.
