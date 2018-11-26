Santa Claus to visit Springdale Township, Harmar on Dec. 8

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Santa Claus is coming to town for Springdale Township and Harmar with the help of the Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Company.

“We drive around to the community, and Santa and Mrs. Claus and the elves give out treat bags,” said Kevin Funkhouser, fire chief.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8.

A complete schedule of when they expect to be on each street is available on the fire department’s Facebook page as well as the Harmar Police Facebook page and Harmar’s website, www.harmartownship-pa.gov .

The nearly six-hour route will begin in the area of Kerr Road and Butler Road in Springdale Township and end in the area of Denny Estates in Harmar.

The fire department has been holding the event for at least 20 years as a way to engage with the community.

Funkhouser said they do the route so residents don’t have to leave their homes but still get to see Santa.

“The kids really enjoy it, the community really enjoys it,” Funkhouse said. “It’s just a nice thing that we do.”

