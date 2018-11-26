Attention Clark Griswold: Springdale sponsoring outdoor Christmas decorations contest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Springdale recreation committee is hosting an outdoor decorating contest this holiday season.

Residents who are interested in participating must fill out an entry form and return it to the borough office by 4 p.m. Dec. 7.

All homes in the borough are invited to participate.

Contest rules and entry forms can be found at www.springdaleborough.com . Entry forms also can be picked up at the borough office, 325 School St.

Prizes will be awarded in these categories:

• Anything Goes (no specific theme, but aim to wow)

• Neat As a Pin (crisp, tidy, extremely orderly)

• Clark Griswold (excessive use of outdoor lighting and decorations)

Judging will be held Dec. 12, Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 depending on how many homes enter the contest.

Participants should have their lights on by 4 p.m. during the judging days.

First place in each category will win a $100 gift card, and second place in each category will win a $50 gift card.

Winners will be announced at the Dec. 18 council meeting.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.