Flooding delays reopening of East Deer bridge
Updated 17 hours ago
The reopening of a Freeport Road bridge over Crawford Run near Sheetz in East Deer has been delayed because of flooding at the construction site, Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners announced Tuesday.
Work on the bridge started in July and it was originally scheduled to be finished in December.
“However, due to construction delays caused by flooding at the bridge site, the new anticipated completion date is mid-January 2019,” the company said.
The existing alternating traffic pattern controlled by temporary traffic signals will continue until construction is complete.
The bridge is one of 558 being replaced under the state’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.
Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.