Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Flooding delays reopening of East Deer bridge

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
The old bridge over Crawford Run on Freeport Road in East Deer. Flooding at the construction site where the bridge is being replaced has delayed the reopening of the bridge from December into January.
File photo
The old bridge over Crawford Run on Freeport Road in East Deer. Flooding at the construction site where the bridge is being replaced has delayed the reopening of the bridge from December into January.

Updated 17 hours ago

The reopening of a Freeport Road bridge over Crawford Run near Sheetz in East Deer has been delayed because of flooding at the construction site, Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners announced Tuesday.

Work on the bridge started in July and it was originally scheduled to be finished in December.

“However, due to construction delays caused by flooding at the bridge site, the new anticipated completion date is mid-January 2019,” the company said.

The existing alternating traffic pattern controlled by temporary traffic signals will continue until construction is complete.

The bridge is one of 558 being replaced under the state’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me