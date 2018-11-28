Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

'That was God:' Sheldon Park shooting victims expected to recover, relative says

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
Satomi Finch (left) and her daughter, Lilly, 16, are undergoing surgeries at separate Pittsburgh hospitals on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 after each was shot multiple times outside their home in Sheldon Park in Harrison on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.
Satomi Finch (left) and her daughter, Lilly, 16, are undergoing surgeries at separate Pittsburgh hospitals on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 after each was shot multiple times outside their home in Sheldon Park in Harrison on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.
From left, Satomi Finch, Lilly Finch and Layla Finch.
Gofundme
From left, Satomi Finch, Lilly Finch and Layla Finch.

Updated 1 hour ago

The mother and daughter wounded in a Sheldon Park attack Monday night were shot so many times, a relative said their survival defies explanation.

“That was God,” Fe’shon Finch, of Latrobe, said Wednesday. “There’s no other explanation for that.”

Fe’shon Finch said the women are her sister-in-law, Satomi Finch, and Satomi’s 16-year-old daughter, Lilly. Both were shot multiple times outside their home at the Harrison public housing complex in what authorities called a completely unprovoked attack.

Satomi was hit four times; Lilly, six. But both are expected to survive, Fe’shon Finch said.

The neighbor who shot them, Eddie Layne, 48, killed himself.

Satomi and Lilly Finch are both facing surgeries, Fe’shon Finch said. Satomi Finch was in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator at Allegheny General Hospital, where she was scheduled for surgery Wednesday to repair organs.

Lilly was at UPMC Children’s Hospital, where she was also slated for a few surgeries on Wednesday.

Fe’shon Finch said her sister-in-law’s younger daughter, Layla, 14, was OK and staying with her. Layla was home when the shooting happened, and pulled her mother and sister to safety after they were shot.

That Layla wasn’t shot as well is further proof of divine intervention, Fe’shon Finch said.

“God was working that day,” she said.

According to Fe’shon Finch, Satomi and Lilly were just arriving home when Layne came out and shot them. Satomi had been at Planet Fitness and picked Lilly up from the nearby Sheetz, where she works.

Authorities said Layne suffered from mental illness and believed his neighbors were spying on him. He was staying in the end unit next to the Finches with his ex-wife, who the Allegheny County Housing Authority is now going to evict.

Layne shot the mother and daughter with a shotgun; he killed himself with a handgun. Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman said Wednesday that the guns belonged to Layne. Traces on the weapons had not yet been finished.

Fe’shon Finch said her sister-in-law and family had past run-ins with Layne, which had been going on for a while.

“He would come pound on their door, act crazy and then apologize,” she said. “They said he would sit outside and make up rap songs about killing people and saying he was going to kill people — and two days later this is what he did.”

Fe’shon Finch said Satomi Finch came to the U.S. from Japan on a student visa to go to school. She was first in Arizona before moving to California to finish her education; that’s where she met Fe’shon’s brother, Derek Finch, who died about eight years ago.

They had a baby, got married and moved back to the Pittsburgh area after their second daughter was born to be closer to family.

Satomi Finch works for The Arc in Pittsburgh as a direct support provider, where she takes care of mentally handicapped persons.

“Satomi has a very high tolerance,” said Fe’shon Finch, who works in the same field. “We work with special needs people. We’re used to dealing with mental and physical handicaps. We’re trained to just ignore it. Unfortunately, her ignoring it almost cost her her life.”

Fe’shon Finch said Satomi also teaches Sunday school at her church, Alpha Ministries in Hempfield, and volunteers at a homeless shelter in Pittsburgh.

“Nobody makes her. Nobody asks her,” Fe’shon said. “That’s what kind of person she is.

“This isn’t fair.”

Unlike those who help the homeless just around the holidays, Alpha Ministries Pastor James Lyons said Satomi Finch does it every month.

She’s adept at gathering coupons to buy things and give them to those in need, said Lyons, 84, who founded his 75-member, non-denominational church 22 years ago.

“That’s her heart. That’s the kind of person she is,” he said. “She’s trained those girls to be the followers of what she’s doing. Those girls are the sweetest things you want to lay eyes on.”

Layla is a freshman at Highlands High School; Lilly is a junior. Fe’shon said both like animals, but they’re different — Layla being a “girlie girl,” and Lilly “more of a tomboy.”

Layla is on a dance team and plays soccer.

Lilly is a lifeguard at the YMCA, and babysits part-time in addition to working at Sheetz. She helps teach Sunday school with her mother. “That girl’s a hustler and she maintains a 4.0,” Fe’shon said.

Lilly had started working at Sheetz on Nov. 19, store manager Jobi Balog said. Balog said Lilly quickly showed herself to be a “very sweet girl,” and a hard worker.

“Everybody fell in love with her as soon as she started working here,” Balog said. “She has one of those pleasant personalities.”

Lilly wants to go to college and be a veterinarian.

Fe’shon Finch said the family won’t be going back, to Highlands or Sheldon Park. She said both girls will be enrolled in the Greater Latrobe School District.

“We’re officially making that their past,” she said. “We’re just trying to move forward and try to heal. We’re doing what needs to be done, get things taken care of, and then worry about being sad and hurt later. This is a priority.”

A Gofundme account has been set up to help the family. It was created Tuesday; as of Wednesday morning, it had collected $1,675 toward a $5,000 goal.

Once they get out of the hospitals, Satomi and Lilly will need therapy and face a long road, Fe’shon Finch said.

“Basically, we have to start all over again,” she said.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

Related Content
Mental illness plagued suspected Sheldon Park shooter for decades, police say 
A Harrison woman and her teenage daughter had just gotten out of their car and were walking to their front door at Harrison's Sheldon Park ...
Authorities to evict woman who housed suspected Sheldon Park shooter
The Allegheny County Housing Authority is evicting a woman from Harrison's Sheldon Park public housing complex because, officials say, her ex-husband had been staying with ...
Harrison gunman who believed neighbors were spying shoots woman, her daughter
A Harrison woman and her 16-year-old daughter were shot outside their Sheldon Park home Monday night by a neighbor who thought they were spying on ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me