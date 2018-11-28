Visits with Santa among Alle-Kiski Valley Christmas events

Allegheny Township

Kiski Area North Primary School will sponsor the seventh annual Stuff-A-Bus collection of toys and money from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 at the school, 1048 School Road, to benefit Alle-Kiski Kids, an affiliate of Westmoreland Economic Development Initiative for Growth (WEDIG). For each new, unwrapped toy, donors will receive a raffle ticket for a drawing of auction prizes donated by local businesses. Auction winners need not be present. There will be entertainment by DJ Rockin’ John, a visit with Santa Claus, crafts and face painting. The Hotdog Guys will sell food and 20 percent of sales will be donated to Alle-Kiski Kids. Monetary donations should be made out to Westmoreland Economic Development Initiative for Growth. For questions about donations, call Jodi at 724-882-3381 or email Rochelle.bires@kiskiarea.com.

Arnold

Arnold Fire Company will escort Santa through the city at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 12, 19 and 20. The schedule and routes include: Dec. 11, the McKean Plan to Ridge Avenue; Dec. 12, Alcoa Drive to Victoria Avenue; Dec. 19 and 20, Leishman Avenue and the downtown flats area. Treats will be distributed to children along the route. Listen for the fire sirens and Christmas music. Santa will available for visits from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 15 in the No. 2 fire station on Drey Street. He will come downstairs for anyone unable who cannot climb the stairs. No pets, please.

Cheswick

Christmas at the Gazebo will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 8 in the gazebo on Pittsburgh Street. Sponsored by the borough recreation board and volunteer fire company, there will be music by Springdale High School students, free cookies and hot chocolate and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Frazer

Three Rivers Greyhounds will have meet-and-greet events from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in December at the Panera Entrance to Pittsburgh Mills Malls.

Freeport

Freeport Celebrates a Small Town Christmas will be Saturday. Events include a miniature railroad display and entertainment at the former junior high school, a Victorian home tour, horse and wagon rides and visits with Santa from 2 to 4 p.m. at Freeport Volunteer Fire Hall. The firemen’s Christmas parade will begin at 5 p.m. A Celebration of Christ service will be at 6:30 p.m. at Freeport United Presbyterian Church of Freeport, 411 High St.

Freeport Renaissance Association is sponsoring a House Decorating Contest . Categories are Traditional Christmas Home and Griswold Christmas Home. No entry forms required. Judging will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 17. Winners will be announced on Facebook and at freeportcommunity.com. Houses must be in Freeport Borough, including Laneville. Winners from the past three years are not eligible.

Harrison

The township Christmas Parade and Festival will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday. The parade will start at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Alabama Avenue and Broadview Blvd., and proceed to Highland Integrity Development, 1701 Broadview Blvd. The festival will be after parade at the field at Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Montana Avenue. There will be entertainment, DJ Michael Zeiler, children’s crafts, food trucks and an appearance from Santa. Donations will be accepted for Toys for Tots.

Springdale

Light-up Night will be at 4 p.m. Sunday in the borough. A Christmas movie will be screened at 4 p.m. in the borough building and the Christmas tree be lit afterward.

Washington Township

Country Christmas at Kunkle Park will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8 in Kunkle Park, 285 Pine Run Road. There will be a bonfire, Christmas caroling, wagon rides, kids crafts, a scavenger hunt, a visit from Santa and more. Toys will be accepted for donation to the Alle-Kiski Kids Toy Drive. Details: 724-727-3515

West Leechburg

The borough children’s Christmas celebration will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 16 at the firemen’s recreation hall on Gosser Street. Santa Claus will visit.