Valley News Dispatch

Apollo to eliminate borough manager position, raise property taxes

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 5:42 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

Apollo Council has eliminated the borough manager’s position and expects to raise the property tax for next year.

A divided council voted 3-2 Monday at a special meeting to eliminate the manager’s position. Two councilmen were absent.

Councilwoman Ashley Stiffy said eliminating the position is part of borough council’s efforts to balance next year’s budget.

Council is seeking to raise taxes, Stiffy said, but has not decided by how much.

The board hasn’t acted yet on next year’s budget. Council plans to vote on a preliminary budget Dec. 6.

With Monday night’s vote, Cindee McDermott, the current borough manager, is set to lose her position on Dec. 26, said Tim Miller, the borough’s solicitor.

She has been manager for 6½ years.

“When I became the borough manager of Apollo, I never could have imagined how amazing and rewarding and challenging an experience it would be,” McDermott said Wednesday. “I will truly miss serving the residents of Apollo.”

Voting to cut the borough manager’s position were: Stiffy, John Steele and Nancy Walker.

“This is nothing personal against her,” Stiffy said, “but the position was costly.”

McDermott earned a $55,000 salary; with benefits and a pension, the cost of the position totaled $68,000, according to Stiffy.

“Our idea is to open a new, part-time position,” she added.

Voting against eliminating the position were: Council President John Kautz and Vice President Diane Bradshaw.

Kautz said the borough needs a professional with certain expertise.

Mayor Cindee Virostek said on her Facebook page that eliminating the borough manager’s position is not in the borough’s best interest.

Council members Dylan Foster and Dennis Gabrielli were not present at Monday’s meeting.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

