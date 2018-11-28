Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Choirs from area high schools set the holiday spirit at the Alle-Kiski Choral Festival

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 11:21 p.m.
The Freeport Area choir perform during the 32nd Annual Alle-Kiski Choral Festival produced by the Highlands Area Rotary Club on Wednesday Nov 28, 2018.
The Freeport Area choir perform during the 32nd Annual Alle-Kiski Choral Festival produced by the Highlands Area Rotary Club on Wednesday Nov 28, 2018.
Deer Lakes student Anesha Lambert-Chairez participates in singing “Bridge over Troubled Water” during the 32nd Annual Alle-Kiski Choral Festival produced by the Highlands Area Rotary Club on Wednesday Nov 28, 2018.
Deer Lakes student Anesha Lambert-Chairez participates in singing “Bridge over Troubled Water” during the 32nd Annual Alle-Kiski Choral Festival produced by the Highlands Area Rotary Club on Wednesday Nov 28, 2018.
Kiski Area’s CJ Mascerello joins in singing “Here we Come-a-Caroling” during the 32nd Annual Alle-Kiski Choral Festival produced by the Highlands Area Rotary Club on Wednesday Nov 28, 2018.
Kiski Area’s CJ Mascerello joins in singing “Here we Come-a-Caroling” during the 32nd Annual Alle-Kiski Choral Festival produced by the Highlands Area Rotary Club on Wednesday Nov 28, 2018.
Roughly 400 students from six local school districts, Highlands, Burrell, Kiski Area, Deer Lakes, Freeport and Springdale perform during the 32nd Annual Alle-Kiski Choral Festival produced by the Highlands Area Rotary Club. The group is directed by guest conductor Stephen Donnelly. Wednesday Nov 28, 2018.
Roughly 400 students from six local school districts, Highlands, Burrell, Kiski Area, Deer Lakes, Freeport and Springdale perform during the 32nd Annual Alle-Kiski Choral Festival produced by the Highlands Area Rotary Club. The group is directed by guest conductor Stephen Donnelly. Wednesday Nov 28, 2018.
Springdale High School’s choral group participates in the 32nd Annual Alle-Kiski Choral Festival produced by the Highlands Area Rotary Club on Wednesday Nov 28, 2018.
Springdale High School’s choral group participates in the 32nd Annual Alle-Kiski Choral Festival produced by the Highlands Area Rotary Club on Wednesday Nov 28, 2018.
Highlands High School Choral members line around the auditorium with candles lit for their opening song, “Holy Night, Silent Night” during the 32nd annual Alle-Kiski Choral Festival on Wednesday, Nov 28, 2018. The event is sponsored by the Highlands Area Rotary Club, roughly 400 students performed from six local school districts, Highlands, Burrell, Kiski Area, Deer Lakes, Freeport and Springdale performed on stage at one time with guest conductor Stephen Donnelly.
Highlands High School Choral members line around the auditorium with candles lit for their opening song, “Holy Night, Silent Night” during the 32nd annual Alle-Kiski Choral Festival on Wednesday, Nov 28, 2018. The event is sponsored by the Highlands Area Rotary Club, roughly 400 students performed from six local school districts, Highlands, Burrell, Kiski Area, Deer Lakes, Freeport and Springdale performed on stage at one time with guest conductor Stephen Donnelly.
Debby Borland records her daughter’s performance in the 32nd Annual Alle-Kiski Choral Festival on Wednesday Nov 28, 2018. Borland’s daughter, Leah, is a Springdale High School student.
Debby Borland records her daughter’s performance in the 32nd Annual Alle-Kiski Choral Festival on Wednesday Nov 28, 2018. Borland’s daughter, Leah, is a Springdale High School student.
Burrell student Emma Mock sings Holy night silent night,as the Burrell choir participates in the 32nd Annual Alle-Kiski Choral Festival produced by the Highlands Area Rotary Club. Wednesday Nov 28, 2018.
Burrell student Emma Mock sings Holy night silent night,as the Burrell choir participates in the 32nd Annual Alle-Kiski Choral Festival produced by the Highlands Area Rotary Club. Wednesday Nov 28, 2018.

Updated 10 hours ago

Choirs from six area high schools performed at the Alle-Kiski Choral Festival on Wednesday night at Highlands High School. The 32nd annual event, which features mostly holiday music, is sponsored by the Highlands Area Rotary Club. Participating were various choirs from Burrell, Springdale, Deer Lakes, Kiski Area, Freeport Area and Highlands. As is the tradition, all of the choirs combined on stage for the finale, “Hallelujah Chorus.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me