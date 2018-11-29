Weather forces Harrison to cancel Christmas parade and festival; tree will still be lit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Christmas party is over before it even began in Harrison.

The township’s recreation board and committee announced Thursday the Christmas parade and festival planned for Saturday is canceled because of the weather forecast.

It’s expected to rain most of the day.

“This is painful and very, very difficult,” said Chuck Dizard, Harrison commissioner. “We had over 40 participants in the parade.”

This would have been the third year for the festival. Scheduled participants were Santa Claus, the Highlands High School marching band, three drum and baton corps, fire departments, community groups, churches, scouts, and more.

Dizard said the parade and festival wouldn’t be rescheduled because it wouldn’t be possible to get all of the participants back together on such short notice.

Dizard said officials would still light the 45-foot Christmas tree that was donated by resident Cynthia Adams that will be displayed at Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Broadview Boulevard at Montana Avenue.

Decorating contest still on

Dizard said the house decorating contest will continue as scheduled.

He said they had a higher than expected number of participants in the contest this year after it was expanded to include all township residents.

Judging is taking place this week.

Gift certificates to local establishments will be awarded to the top three winners.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.