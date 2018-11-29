No tax increase proposed in West Deer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Deer’s $6.4 million preliminary budget for next year includes no increase in property taxes, despite proposed spending increases to cover pay raises and finish a park project on a former Nike missile site.

Township supervisors are expected to vote to pass the budget on Dec. 19.

The tax rate will remain 2.99 mills.

At that rate, the tax bill for a house assessed at $114,000 would be about $340.

Township Manager Daniel Mator said proposed spending for 2019 is about the same as this year aside from annual contract increases and money needed to put toward a $300,000 match to secure a state Department of Conservation Natural Resources grant.

The grant will be used to finish improvements at a former Nike missile site off Route 910, including completing a small parking lot, a playground, a pavilion and a walking trail.

The township’s preliminary budget includes $1 million for road improvements and $250,000 for stormwater system improvements.

“(We’ve) been doing that for the last couple of years,” Mator said.

The township is also budgeting money to purchase two new public works vehicles and a new police cruiser.

The preliminary budget is available for review on the township website at www.westdeertownship.com/budget and at the municipal building, 109 East Union Road.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.