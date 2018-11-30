Relative says mother, daughter shot multiple times Monday in Harrison continue to recover

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Their church, Alpha Ministries in Hempfield, is also accepting donations, which can be mailed to the church at PO Box 1706, Greensburg, PA 15601.

A GoFundMe campaign to help Satomi Finch and her daughters can be found at www.gofundme.com/6h7i994 .

Satomi Finch woke from a medically induced coma about 3 p.m. Thursday.

She spoke with her 16-year-old daughter Lilly on the phone roughly an hour later.

It was the first time mother and daughter had a chance to talk since Monday night, when both were shot multiple times outside their home in Harrison’s Sheldon Park housing complex in what authorities called an unprovoked attack.

“It was a very emotional moment,” Fe’shon Finch, the sister-in-law of Satomi Finch told the Tribune-Review on Friday. “Everybody in the room was crying. They got to tell each other they love each other.”

Satomi and Lilly Finch were just arriving home when Eddie Layne, 48, came out and shot them with shotgun blasts before killing himself with a handgun.

Satomi Finch, 41, was shot in the stomach and back, which affected her intestines, kidney, liver and spleen. She had to have a blood transfusion and lost her spleen.

Lilly Finch was shot in the chest, her right arm, stomach and right leg.

Layne suffered from mental illness and believed his neighbors were spying on him, authorities said.

He was staying in the end unit next to the Finches with his ex-wife, who the Allegheny County Housing Authority is now attempting to evict.

The guns used in the shooting belonged to Layne, Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman said Wednesday. Traces on the weapons had not yet been finished, so it was unclear how he obtained them.

Satomi Finch is at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, and Lilly Finch is at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh in Lawrenceville.

Both are expected to recover.

They underwent surgeries Wednesday, Satomi Finch to have her organs repaired and Lilly to clean her wounds.

Fe’shon Finch said doctors were surprised by how well Satomi’s surgery went.

“They had to basically piece her back together,” she said. “We thought for sure she was either going to be paralyzed or have to have a colostomy bag, but it never happened.

“The doctors are like, ‘She’s a medical anomaly.’ She’s going to be fine. One hundred percent everything is normal. Only thing that she lost was her spleen.”

Lilly Finch did physical therapy Friday. She can lift the arm she was shot in over her head and can walk with some assistance.

“She’s back to her diva self,” Fe’shon Finch said.

She reiterated what she told the Tribune-Review on Wednesday — that her relatives’ survival was an act of God.

“Lilly was shot six times point blank. Satomi was shot four times point blank,” she said. “They’re still alive. Still talking. Wide awake. They’re going to have 100 percent recovery.

“How do you explain that? You can’t. There’s no explanation other than God was working that day.”

Satomi Finch remained in the intensive care unit Friday. She is drowsy and weak but is able to talk and remembers everything. She is off a ventilator.

Lilly Finch underwent more surgery Friday to clean and close her wounds and will undergo another procedure to finish closing her wounds next week, Fe’shon Finch said. She was unsure if Satomi will need to have more surgery.

The attack has brought everyone together, Fe’shon Finch said. Lilly Finch has had friends and family surrounding her throughout her recovery. Satomi Finch’s parents came over from Japan to be with their daughter.

“Everybody’s doing their part to help everybody. It’s all good,” Fe’shon Finch said. “It’s even helped our family be closer to God. Because we know that that was divine intervention. There was nothing we could do.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.