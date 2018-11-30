Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Seth Rogen movie being filmed shoots scene in Braeburn section of Lower Burrell

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 7:15 p.m.
Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen
Pixabay

Updated 2 hours ago

Lower Burrell will be appearing in part of an upcoming, untitled movie starring comedian Seth Rogen.

According to the city’s Facebook page, a film crew was shooting action scenes for the movie on Thursday in the Braeburn section of the city, along the Allegheny River.

“We were happy to host the filming of a Hollywood Production in our own little corner of the world!” the post said.

Variety.com said production on the Sony Pictures movie was expected to begin in October in Pittsburgh.

It’s about struggling immigrant laborer, Herschel Greenbaum, who falls into a vat of pickles in the early 1900s, is brined for 100 years, and emerges perfectly preserved in present-day Brooklyn.

Rogen on Oct. 28 tweeted that he was in Pittsburgh and expressed his thoughts on the Tree of Life massacre.

“I’m in Pittsburgh now, and have been for the last week,” he tweeted. “I’ve been struggling to find the words to express the sadness and anger I feel for the victims, their families and friends, the Jewish community, and the city as a whole.”

Unit Publicist Sheryl Main said the film is being shot entirely in the Pittsburgh area. It has been to various locations, including Downtown.

Filming will continue for three more weeks.

Rogen wasn’t in Lower Burrell on Thursday, Main said. She was unsure if he was still in Pittsburgh Friday.

A stunt was being filmed at the Lower Burrell location on Thursday, Main said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

