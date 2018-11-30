Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
New Kensington taking down more blighted buildings

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 8:48 p.m.
An abandoned duplex at 1261-1263 Kenneth Ave. in New Kensington is overgrown with weeds in this file photo from Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
An abandoned duplex at 1261-1263 Kenneth Ave. in New Kensington is overgrown with weeds in this file photo from Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Updated 44 minutes ago

New Kensington is using federal grant money to tear down five more blighted buildings owned by the city and improve city streets.

The city plans to demolish 513 Linden Ave., 1223 Victoria Ave., 1123 Woodmont Ave., 1261-1263 Kenneth Ave. and 359 Main St.

All five were declared public nuisances in May, giving the city the ability to seek contract bids to bring them down.

Jadell Minniefield Construction Services Inc. is doing the demolitions, which began in late October and are expected to be done within the next couple of weeks. The redevelopment authority approved a $65,000 contract for the work in July.

The street improvements began in late October and should be done within the next week.

A. Folino Construction, Inc. is paving and installing curb cuts along Fourth Street from Freeport Street to Fifth Avenue, and along Freeport Street from Fourth Street to Stevenson Boulevard. The authority approved a $115,000 contract for the work in October.

Federal Community Development Block Grant money is being used to pay for the work. Money from the federal CDBG program helps pay for blight removal and projects that target low- to moderate-income areas. The redevelopment authority manages the city’s CDBG money, which also was used to raze four fire-damaged commercial properties along 10th Street earlier this year .

Snider hopes to be able to raze eight to 10 more properties with CDBG money next year.

“It will depend obviously on how bids come back,” said Sarah Snider, the redevelopment authority’s executive director.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

