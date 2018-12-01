Allegheny Valley School District threat deemed not credible

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny Valley School District notified parents and students Friday that it determined an alleged threat of a shooting at Springdale High School was not credible.

The district said on its Facebook page that a school project created several months ago contained text referring to a shooting event at the high school. It was recently brought to the attention of the district.

Allegheny Valley officials investigated and determined the project did not present a credible threat, but the district notified Springdale police “out of an overabundance of caution.”

“Please know that the District takes these matters very seriously and will respond to all information that may threaten the district. We believe that it is important to inform parents and students about these issues and to reassure all involved that the proper steps were taken to investigate any threat,” officials posted on Facebook.

Springdale police Chief George Polnar said police spoke with the juvenile who created the project and also deemed the threat was not credible. Police do not anticipate filing charges, he said.

