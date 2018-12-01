Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Lower Burrell woman not hurt when car rolls over in New Kensington

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
Tow truck crews work to upright a car that rolled over on Craigdell Road between the Walgreens in New Kensington and the Sheetz in Lower Burrell on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Tow truck crews work to upright a car that rolled over on Craigdell Road between the Walgreens in New Kensington and the Sheetz in Lower Burrell on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

A Lower Burrell woman was wearing her seat belt and escaped injury when her car rolled over in New Kensington on Saturday.

The accident happened just before 11 a.m. on the New Kensington side of Craigdell Road, between the Walgreens that’s in New Kensington and the Sheetz across the road in Lower Burrell.

New Kensington police Sgt. Paul Manke said the 61-old driver was leaving Walgreens after picking up medications. She made a right turn out of the parking lot onto Craigdell, and caught the sloped concrete side wall.

Her Pontiac Vibe rolled onto its drivers side. Tow truck crews righted it and took it away.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me