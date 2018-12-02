Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

After no tax hikes for 16 years, Apollo Council plans to raise the property tax by nearly 50 percent

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

After 16 years without a borough property tax increase, Apollo Council is proposing a tax hike for next year of almost 50 percent.

As it stands, the preliminary 2019 budget calls for a 6-mill increase, from 11.65 to 17.65 mills.

If council approves the tax hike, the owner of property with the average house assessment of $20,000 would pay $120 more a year in taxes.

Road repairs are driving the increased costs in the $561,000 budget, according to council’s finance committee. The budget proposes to use 3 mills of the tax hike for streets and 3 mills for the general fund, according to Council President John Kautz.

Next year’s budget also proposes a shake-up in full-time employees, which earlier caused close split council votes to eliminate the full-time borough manager’s position in November while adding a full-time police officer’s position in October.

Councilwoman Ashley Stiffy said eliminating the borough manager’s position is part of borough council’s efforts to balance next year’s budget. Conversely, in November, Stiffy and some other board members voted 4-3 to hire an additional police officer.

Stiffy said she voted for the additional officer “to increase police coverage in town more frequently that we currently have.”

On the losing end of the votes were Kautz and Vice President Diane Bradshaw. They voted against the loss of the borough manager job because of expertise required to operate the borough.

They also said that the borough didn’t need another full-time police officer to add to the borough’s existing force of one full-time officer and two part-timers.

Bradshaw, chairwoman of the borough’s public safety committee, said: “I believe there is less criminal activity than five or six years ago, and I haven’t heard from the public that they feel we need more police.”

Council plans to vote on a preliminary budget at a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday , Dec. 6 in the borough building. They expect to vote on the final budget at a public meeting Dec. 13.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me