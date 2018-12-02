After no tax hikes for 16 years, Apollo Council plans to raise the property tax by nearly 50 percent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After 16 years without a borough property tax increase, Apollo Council is proposing a tax hike for next year of almost 50 percent.

As it stands, the preliminary 2019 budget calls for a 6-mill increase, from 11.65 to 17.65 mills.

If council approves the tax hike, the owner of property with the average house assessment of $20,000 would pay $120 more a year in taxes.

Road repairs are driving the increased costs in the $561,000 budget, according to council’s finance committee. The budget proposes to use 3 mills of the tax hike for streets and 3 mills for the general fund, according to Council President John Kautz.

Next year’s budget also proposes a shake-up in full-time employees, which earlier caused close split council votes to eliminate the full-time borough manager’s position in November while adding a full-time police officer’s position in October.

Councilwoman Ashley Stiffy said eliminating the borough manager’s position is part of borough council’s efforts to balance next year’s budget. Conversely, in November, Stiffy and some other board members voted 4-3 to hire an additional police officer.

Stiffy said she voted for the additional officer “to increase police coverage in town more frequently that we currently have.”

On the losing end of the votes were Kautz and Vice President Diane Bradshaw. They voted against the loss of the borough manager job because of expertise required to operate the borough.

They also said that the borough didn’t need another full-time police officer to add to the borough’s existing force of one full-time officer and two part-timers.

Bradshaw, chairwoman of the borough’s public safety committee, said: “I believe there is less criminal activity than five or six years ago, and I haven’t heard from the public that they feel we need more police.”

Council plans to vote on a preliminary budget at a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday , Dec. 6 in the borough building. They expect to vote on the final budget at a public meeting Dec. 13.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.