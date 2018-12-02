Man killed in crash on Saxonburg Boulevard in Indiana Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man was killed when he was thrown from his pickup truck Sunday night on Saxonburg Boulevard in Indiana Township.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Indiana police Sgt. Steve Colucci said.

Police did not release the name or age of the driver.

The crash happened about 8:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of Saxonburg Boulevard.

The small truck was heading north, Colucci said. It rolled several times.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash. They do not know what caused the driver to lose control. Accident reconstructionists from the Northern Regional and West Deer police departments will assist with the investigation, Colucci said.

Police closed Saxonburg Boulevard and expected it to remain closed for a couple of hours, possibly longer.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.