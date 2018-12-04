Arnold to hold 'Festival of Lights' celebrating Christmas — and many other December holidays

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Checks and money orders for sponsored trees can be made out to the "Arnold Recreation & Events Committee" and mailed to Arnold City Hall at 1829 5th Ave, Arnold, PA 15068.

For $50 or more, the Committee will display a lightly decorated, lighted tree with a complimentary, laminated sign with your company, organization, or family's name and location. Trees vary in size and will indirectly reflect each individual amount given.

Arnold’s Recreation & Events Committee is hosting a holiday-themed gathering aimed at spreading Christmas cheer and promoting inclusiveness within the community.

“Arnold’s Festival of Lights” will feature food, music, games, prizes, horse-and-buggy rides, decorations and Santa Claus.

But it also will include information about traditions, phenomenons, and holidays that will take place this monthsuch as Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Festivus, the Winter solstice, Krampus, St. Nicholas Day, and Boxing Day.

It will also honor the victims of the Tree of Life massacre in Pittsburgh.

“We’ve been working diligently on this since October,” said Aaron Moore, committee president. “It’s something to do for the community before Christmas.”

The free event will be held Dec. 8 at Roosevelt Park. All the proceeds will go toward future local events.

“I think it’s going to turn out good,” Moore said. “Food and games and especially prizes … bring people out. People like to win stuff and eat.”

Councilwoman Deb Vernon has been helping the committee with the event, which she thinks will be a positive thing for the city. Her friend, West Deer Supervisor Gerry Vaerewyck, is providing the horse and buggy.

“It will be such a bright spot for the holiday season,” Vernon said. “It’s just a wonderful group. Everybody is just so willing to give their time and help.”

The group is also extending the opportunity for people to sponsor a decorated Christmas tree up until the day before the event, which is when they plan to let people come and decorate them. The committee had 11 Christmas tree sponsors as of Thursday, Moore said.

“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “It just shows that there are people in the community that care.”

Vernon said she is happy to see the diversity and inclusiveness within the community. She hopes people who come to the event will take the time to learn about the different holiday traditions and customs that will be featured.

“I just find the more culturally and traditionally diverse a community is the better everyone is,” Vernon said. “There’s so much that we can learn from so many different people.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.