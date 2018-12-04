Highlands School Board reorganizes, names new vice president
The Highlands School Board has a new vice president.
Michelle Peters was chosen as the new vice president of the board, replacing Michael Masarik, at the board’s reorganization meeting on Monday.
Debbie Beale remains president, district spokeswoman Jennifer Goldberg said.
Misty Chybrzynski is the board’s liaison to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association; Jeff Mundy is the board’s liaison to the Forbes Road Career & Technology Center, with Bobbie Neese as the alternate.
The school board did not change its meeting dates. The agenda planning meetings will continue to be held on the second Monday of the month, while the regular voting meetings will be held on the third Monday. Both start at 7 p.m. and are held in the library at Highlands High School.
