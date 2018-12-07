Cheswick residents indicted on stamp fraud case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Cheswick residents were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for allegedly participating in a scheme to write bad checks used to buy large quantities of postage stamps from Western Pennsylvania post offices and sell them for cash, according to the U.S. Attorney in Pittsburgh.

Holly Lovasik, 31, and John Martell, 38, allegedly passed the worthless checks between April 23 and June 11, according to the six-count indictment returned on Tuesday Dec. 4 and unsealed Friday.

Lovasik is accused of using checks in her own name linked to a bank account she knew was closed.

Martell allegedly used checks in the names of two individuals, which were falsely altered, completed and signed.

The unsealed court filings did not reveal how much money Lovasik and Martell allegedly received through the scheme or which post offices received the worthless checks.

Lovasik and Martell were both charged with theft of government property and conspiracy to commit offenses against the U.S. government. Martell also was charged with possessing a forged security.

Lovasik and Martell are scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly on Dec. 12.

