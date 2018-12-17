2 hurt, 1 arrested during police chase in Waterworks Mall parking lot

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two people were hurt and a man arrested after state police chased a suspect who allegedly refused to stop for troopers Saturday in the Walmart parking lot in Waterworks Mall near Fox Chapel.

Lafond J. Houck, 27, of Pittsburgh, was arraigned Sunday morning on charges of fleeing from police, driving under the influence and related offenses.

Police said in a news release that a trooper tried to pull Houck’s Chevrolet Avalanche over for a violation but he allegedly fled in the parking lot and caused a chain reaction crash. He was apprehended.

The driver of a Ford Taurus, Walter C. Evans, 29, of Pittsburgh, and his passenger, Trayla C. Sloan, 23, of Pittsburgh, were both taken to an area hospital for treatment. A third vehicle was parked and unattended at the time of the crash, police said.

Houck is free on nonmonetary bond. A Dec. 27 preliminary hearing is set.

