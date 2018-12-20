Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Car flips, crashes through Subway in New Kensington; driver flees

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 6:18 a.m.

When Jay Lombardo’s phone rang early Thursday, he thought it would be news that his first grandchild was on its way.

Instead, the person on the other end told him that someone had crashed a car into a building he owns on New Kensington’s Stevenson Boulevard, damaging the Subway restaurant that occupies half of the building.

As he was assessing the damage, his daughter-in-law went into labor.

“It was just a stressful situation,” Lombardo said by phone Thursday afternoon as he awaited his grandchild’s arrival at a Pittsburgh hospital.

New Kensington police Chief Bob Deringer said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. when the car smashed into the restaurant at 490 Stevenson Blvd. It was closed at the time of the crash, and no one was injured.

Based on surveillance footage, Deringer said it appears the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed along Stevenson Boulevard when he abruptly turned onto Baldrick Street, a dead end that runs next to Subway.

Deringer said the driver went past the Subway and turned around after realizing Baldrick was a dead end. The car picked up speed as it went back down Baldrick and hit a curb. The car flipped on its roof, slid across the parking lot and crashed into the building.

Footage shows the driver trying to flip the car back over before leaving the scene.

Police had not identified the driver as of Thursday afternoon, but Deringer said he appears to be a black man who was wearing a white shirt, red coat and jeans.

Deringer didn’t know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

He said the front of the building was heavily damaged, but remains structurally sound.

Deringer said the neighboring Avis car rental business that is connected to the Subway was not damaged.

Lombardo said he hopes the Subway will be back up and running soon, but with the holiday coming up it will likely take at least a couple of weeks. He said employees at that restaurant were sent to work at other stores in the area.

“These things happen, but we’ll make the best of it and move on,” he said. “It could have been a lot worse.”

Staff writer Madasyn Czebiniak contributed. Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

New Kensington police
A car crashed into a Subway at 490 Stevenson Blvd. in New Kensington Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
Tribune-Review | Chris Pastrick
Surveillance video shows a driver standing beside a crashed car outside the Subway at 490 Stevenson Blvd. in New Kensington early Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
Surveillance video via WPXI
