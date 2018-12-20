Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Highlands students experience 'Christmas Around the World'

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 1:57 p.m.

Children from Highlands Elementary School got to experience Christmas traditions and customs from around the world Thursday — and they only had to go to Highlands High School to do it.

About 400 first- and second-grade students went to the high school library, where sophomores in Tyler Stoczynski’s world cultures classes had set up stations detailing how Christmas is celebrated in two dozen nations for the annual “Christmas Around the World” event.

Holiday customs, foods and games were showcased from nearby nations, including Canada, Mexico and Jamaica, and countries as far away as Russia, Australia and Japan.

“We have a wide variety from all over the world,” Stoczynski said. “All of the continents are represented.”

Sophomore Seth Campbell’s station focused on Austria-Hungary. He shared what he had learned with the elementary students, including that their meals are much different from the ones he enjoys at home.

“Their food and celebration differs from ours vastly,” he said. “That’s what I’m trying to teach the first and second graders that are coming in.”

The high school Honors Choir performed, leading everyone in a variety of Christmas songs.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

Highlands High School sophomore Seth Campbell talks with first grade students about how Christmas is observed in Austria-Hungary during “Christmas Around the World” at the high school library on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Dressed in snowmen Christmas suits, Mason Smith (left) and Donovan DeSabetino (right) talk with first grade students about Christmas traditions in Belgium during the district’s annual “Christmas Around the World” event held in the high school library on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Highlands High School sophomore Nicholas Seabaugh talks with first grade students about Christmas traditions in Spain during the annual “Christmas Around the World” event in the high school library on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Highlands High School sophomore Jeremiah Nelson passes out chips and salsa to second grade students at his station on Mexico during 'Christmas Around the World' at the high school library on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Dressed as Sebastian from 'The Little Mermaid,' Highlands High School senior Jake Arvay plays with Highlands Elementary first graders attending the annual 'Christmas Around the World' at the high school library on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Mason Shaffer, a first grade student at Highlands Elementary School, colors during 'Christmas Around the World' at the Highlands High School library on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
