Highlands students experience 'Christmas Around the World'

Children from Highlands Elementary School got to experience Christmas traditions and customs from around the world Thursday — and they only had to go to Highlands High School to do it.

About 400 first- and second-grade students went to the high school library, where sophomores in Tyler Stoczynski’s world cultures classes had set up stations detailing how Christmas is celebrated in two dozen nations for the annual “Christmas Around the World” event.

Holiday customs, foods and games were showcased from nearby nations, including Canada, Mexico and Jamaica, and countries as far away as Russia, Australia and Japan.

“We have a wide variety from all over the world,” Stoczynski said. “All of the continents are represented.”

Sophomore Seth Campbell’s station focused on Austria-Hungary. He shared what he had learned with the elementary students, including that their meals are much different from the ones he enjoys at home.

“Their food and celebration differs from ours vastly,” he said. “That’s what I’m trying to teach the first and second graders that are coming in.”

The high school Honors Choir performed, leading everyone in a variety of Christmas songs.

