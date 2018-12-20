Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley High School tournament serves up canned food, cash for Salvation Army

Louis Ruediger
Louis Ruediger | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 5:18 p.m.
Rosemary Milliron, surrounded by Valley High School students with canned food items, shows off a check for $500 that will go to the New Kensington Salvation Army.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A Valley High School student serves the ball to teachers during Valley’s fifth annual Jingle Jangle Christmas food drive volleyball tournament on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The New Kensington Salvation Army is richer by $500 and almost 2,000 cans of food thanks to the students and staff at Valley High School in New Kensington.

The food was raised during the high school’s annual Jingle Jangle Christmas food drive. Capping off the drive was the annual students vs. faculty volleyball tournament. Everyone who participated in the volleyball games had to bring a canned food item to register.

The New Kensington-Arnold Education Association chipped in the $500 check for the Salvation Army.

